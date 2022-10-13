WWE SmackDown - 3 Possible surprises - The Bloodline is destroyed by a brand new faction of familiar faces

It has been an explosive week and a half of wrestling. WWE SmackDown should be no different, building off the momentum and goodwill that has been generated from the season premieres. While bringing back familiar names is undoubtedly a huge deal, how the pieces move on the chessboard is an even bigger question.

Here are three WWE SmackDown surprises that could certainly rock things in a massive way. Be sure to share your thoughts and views in the comments section right below. Which of these surprises would you potentially like to see on the show this week?

Also, kindly rate Triple H as a booker compared to the previous regime. Do you think he has done a better job than his predecessor? What else should he do to keep you interested in the product?

#3 The Bloodline gets destroyed by Wyatt 6

So let's examine what's in front of us for now. We know that Bray Wyatt is almost definitely going to put together a faction, considering the manner in which he came back with all his puppets. We also know that he is scheduled to be on WWE SmackDown this week.

Could his puppets come alive and attack the members of The Bloodline in the craziest segment of the year? It would be different from anything we've seen in the world of pro wrestling for a long time. It would also be a great setup for the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Thus far, it's almost a no-brainer that The Bloodline needs to be a part of the said gimmick match. But there is pretty much no other stable in the company that can match up to them. This is where Wyatt 6 could step in and steal the show.

#2 Charlotte Flair returns on WWE SmackDown to challenge Ronda Rousey for a big match

Liv Morgan is no longer the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. Ronda Rousey could square off with her again. Or she could face a familiar foe in the form of the returning Charlotte Flair.

No disrespect to Morgan, but she always felt like she wasn't in the same league as the Baddest Woman on the Planet. If Flair were to return, the two competitors would be more evenly matched for sure. They also have their own history to draw upon and tell a great story.

Survivor Series is on the horizon, and we need big matches to spruce up the show.

#1 The Maximum Male Models get a returning star as their brand new leader

LA Knight made his intentions known last week on WWE SmackDown. It is very clear at the moment that he wants nothing to do with the Maximum Male Models. Could this mean that former WWE star Tyler Breeze may return to the company as the leader of the said faction? Imagine just how cool he would be as the new boss!

Knight and Breeze could have a really heated match, where the former picks up the win to re-establish himself as a top star. What do you think?

