WWE SmackDown: 3 subtle but important details you missed on this week's show (November 1st, 2019)

This week's SmackDown included some subtle but interesting details throughout the show

Following Crown Jewel on Thursday night, many of WWE's main roster Superstars failed to make it back to the United States in time to be part of SmackDown that was live from Buffalo, New York. Rather than cancel the show, WWE made the fantastic decision to put the show in the hands of COO Triple H, who called in the NXT cavalry.

There were several interesting cameos this week on SmackDown, as the build-up to Survivor Series began. Whilst there were many moments as part of the show that the WWE Universe will remember for years to come, there were also some interesting details that the fans may have missed since the show was full of shocks and surprises.

#3 Renee Young is kicked in the face

Renee Young was clean kicked in the face on SmackDown

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were originally scheduled to take on Carmella and Dana Brooke, but when they were attacked by Bianca Belair backstage, Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox made their way to the ring to take the fight to Fire & Desire.

It was a test that the SmackDown women were not prepared for, which is why there were a number of botches in the match, but one of the worst moments came when Tegan Nox threw Sonya Deville over the announce table and she kicked Renee Young clean in the face.

Young commented on this later by stating that she had a "bloody nose" after the shock attack and the footage below shows that she was struck by Deville, who had to throw herself over the table since Nox let go of her. Young was able to continue her job after the assault, but she was left annoyed by it.

