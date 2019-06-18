×
WWE SmackDown: 3 Superstars who can challenge Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship next

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
705   //    18 Jun 2019, 21:21 IST

Finn Balor needs a new challenger on the blue brand
Finn Balor needs a new challenger on the blue brand

This week on RAW we saw Ricochet emerge as the new #1 contender for the United States Championship after he defeated Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, The Miz and Cesaro in a fatal-5 way elimination match. With a plethora of Superstars vying for a US title opportunity, the mid-card of RAW looks stacked at the moment.

But, the same cannot be said of the blue brand, where the Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor is finding himself short of challengers. The leader of the Balor Club has successfully defended the title against Sami Zayn, Elias and Andrade ever since he won it at WrestleMania 35.

With WWE Stomping Grounds taking place this Sunday, it is highly unlikely we will see a new challenger emerge for the Intercontinental title. At most, we may get another rematch on the show featuring Andrade and Finn Balor. However, the chances of Andrade becoming the new Champion are minimum at the moment.

In this article, we will have a look at the 3 Superstars who can challenge Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship next -

#3 Aleister Black

Aleister Black has been issuing open challenges on SmackDown Live
Aleister Black has been issuing open challenges on SmackDown Live

The Dutch Destroyer, Aleister Black, has done nothing but cut promos on SmackDown Live and if he wants to establish himself as a main roster worthy Superstar, then he should get inside the ring as soon as possible. With no Superstars ready to challenge Finn Balor, it would be great if Black emerges as the one who takes him on.

These two Superstars have the potential to tell a fantastic story and this feud could culminate with a marquee match at WWE SummerSlam, where Black would face the Demon King. Black and Balor can steal the show on SmackDown Live with their antiques and hence, WWE should not waste any moment in kick-starting this feud.


Tags:
WWE SmackDown Randy Orton Finn Balor WWE Intercontinental Championship
