WWE SmackDown: 3 surprising questions from this week’s episode (March 05, 2019)

Becky didn't need to prove anything on SmackDown Live

While SmackDown Live has worked wonders to establish its matches for Fastlane unlike Raw, its last episode before the event wasn’t as great as most would have expected.

WWE took some questionable booking decision by having another match between Mandy Rose and Naomi and setting up another match between Ricochet and Aleister Black and The Bar.

The Bar was once again defeated which now puts a question mark over their potency on the blue brand of late as the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Apart from that, the segment to close out the night also raised many questions, and one wonders what it was trying to achieve.

Other than that, there was a surprising new champion for the brand and a surprise return which was definitely a welcome move.

In this article, we will look at three spots which were surprising and raise a few questions for the future.

#3 Why did Samoa Joe win the United States Championship?

Joe won his first main roster championship on Tuesday night

Similar to last week, this week again R-Truth took to the ring with Carmella for this week's United States Championship Open Challenge. He made it clear that he would make his childhood hero John Cena proud tonight. Lacey Evans interrupted the proceedings, doing the walk-through she has become known for.

Eventually, the match was set between Truth, Samoa Joe, Andrade, and Rey Mysterio, as all three men answered the challenge separately.

Samoa Joe seemed completely different and managed to wear down all the other superstars. While it seemed as though Rey Mysterio and Andrade had an opening to win the championship, Joe took down Andrade to take home his first main roster championship.

This was a surprising win as Joe has been booked in numerous title matches over the past two years but has never come out on top even with a good storyline going.

Last night, Joe entered the match as the least convincing challenger since Andrade and Mysterio both had better cases to win the title.

Samoa Joe’s win drops him back to the mid-cards after his constant struggles to win the top championships on both the brands.

