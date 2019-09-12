WWE SmackDown: 3 things we learned from the episode before Clash of Champions (September 10, 2019)

Kofi Kingston keeps getting younger and younger!

Each episode from WWE leaves us with something to think about, and a few things to learn, by the end of the night. With the action picking up on the go-home show of SmackDown before the Clash of Champions pay-per-view, fans managed to get a lot more than they’d bargained for at the Madison Square Garden.

From the return of The Undertaker to the King of the Ring semifinal, and the final chapter in Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton’s rivalry before their major match, there was a lot to look forward to on this week’s show.

The creatives did not disappoint much, however, there were a few spots that could have been erased to make the show much better.

#1 WWE still doesn’t have much focus on the Tag Team Division

Since the past year, we have seen WWE go with many odd bookings for their tag team division which has done no favors to their well-established teams. From the B-Team winning the RAW Tag Team Championships, to the team of Shane McMahon and The Miz winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, we’ve seen it all.

At a time when established tag teams are finding it difficult to get the right bookings on the main roster, WWE is busy promoting makeshift tag teams to keep their singles’ stars relevant.

The current RAW titles are held by the odd team of Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, while they will defend their titles against the makeshift team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on Sunday.

On the other hand, the dominant tag teams of The O.C., The Viking Raiders, and Authors of Pain are nowhere in the championship picture.

Similarly, on SmackDown we saw Heavy Machinery battle against local competitors to stay relevant at a time when The Usos are out and they have a chance to climb up the ladder and become second to The New Day and The Revival.

