WWE SmackDown (31st January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Super SmackDown

Will Strowman dethrone Nakamura and become the new IC Champion?

After a historic and memorable Royal Rumble weekend, SmackDown will be looking to bounce back and regain some momentum. As both Rumble winners came from RAW, the Blue brand will look to go back to the drawing board and build towards WrestleMania 36.

SmackDown this week will see Shinsuke Nakamura's Intercontinental Championship reign come under serious scrutiny as he will defend it against Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men already has a pinfall win over The Artist and has his eyes set on the IC title.

If he does manage to win it, it will be his first singles title on the main roster as well. Will we see Nakamura's reign come to an end or will Sami Zayn and Cesaro help him escape with it?

This week we will also see two rematches, one from Royal Rumble and the other from last week's Friday Night SmackDown. In the first match, we will see Sheamus take on Shorty G. The Celtic Warrior made a triumphant in-ring return at the Rumble and will be looking to continue his momentum and put Shorty G well and truly in his rearview.

King Corbin and Roman Reigns will be looking to end their feud once and for all. Both Superstars will enlist the help of their close allies for the match as well. Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler and The Usos played a big role in the match between these two Superstars at Minute Maid Park and will look to get their respective teams the win.

Who will come out on top in this epic battle?

The No.1 Contendership for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships will be up for grabs as Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, The Revival and The Miz and John Morrison will lock horns for the opportunity to face The New Day at Super ShowDown.

The Miz and John Morrison have had New Day's number in the last few weeks and are favorites to win this one. The Revival will be looking to revitalize themselves after their recent struggles while Heavy Machinery and Lucha House Party will be looking for their fair crack at the titles.

Who will be crowned as the new No.1 Contenders?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Bok Center, Tulsa, OK

Day and Date: Friday, 31st January 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 1st February.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!