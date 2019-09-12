WWE SmackDown: 3 questions from the episode before Clash of Champions (September 10, 2019)

Sami Zayn was successful in getting The Undertaker out of the ring, but only after paying a huge price

WWE has been doing a decent job in recent months of building their two main brands, and the last pay-per-view, SummerSlam, was a big success in terms of the rivalries that unfolded at the event.

Carrying on the momentum, WWE has been trying to do a lot to build towards their next pay-per-view, but has been giving us far too many average segments and matches in the process. Apart from the matches that will take place at Clash of Champions, many other Superstars and teams have also been suffering from a lack of focused booking from the company.

From a questionable segment involving the female wrestlers to the return of a legend, there were many things that made little sense on this week's episode of SmackDown Live. In this article, we will look at some of these moments.

#1 Has Ember Moon been Eclipsed again?

Ember Moon was thought to be one of the hottest prospects when she moved from NXT to the main roster and sent waves across the WWE Universe with her wrestling skills.

However, much like Asuka, Ember Moon too has fallen down the ranks in recent months to the amazement of the fans. Only a few weeks ago, Bayley had handpicked her to challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, WWE gave her character villainous traits in the weeks preceding SummerSlam, only for her to lose convincingly. After that, she returned to mid-card action.

This week on SmackDown, WWE brought Moon back to take on Bayley in a non-title match which did little to nothing for the former NXT Women’s Champion.

Bayley defeated Moon once again, and it seems like she will be floundering in her role as a mid-carder while the four horsewomen take the top spot in the WWE.

