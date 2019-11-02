WWE SmackDown: 4 Botches and mistakes you missed this week (November 1st, 2019)

There were some shocking botches and mistakes this week Friday Night on SmackDown

None of the planned matches were able to go ahead this week on Friday Night SmackDown, since most of the SmackDown roster remained in Saudi Arabia due to mechanical issues with their plane as they tried to leave the Middle Eastern country earlier today.

This meant that WWE had to put together a full episode of SmackDown in a matter of hours and call in several NXT stars since the only remaining stars for SmackDown were the likes of The Miz, Daniel Bryan, and Sami Zayn who did not travel to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

Even though the show was thrown together in a matter of hours, it was easily the best episode of SmackDown for a very long time. But even though the show delivered on all levels, there were still a number of shocking botches and mistakes.

#4 Shayna Baszler really wants her coat

Current NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler invaded SmackDown this week

Bayley successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross this week on SmackDown, but following the match, Baszler made her way to the ring and attacked both Sasha Banks and Nikki Cross, before setting her sights on Bayley.

The NXT Women's Champion then attacked the SmackDown Women's Champion and seemingly set up a future showdown between the two women at Survivor Series which takes place in just three weeks time, before she then headed over to pick up her coat.

Baszler then realized that she still had to deliver a knee to Bayley before she could leave, so she made the decision to drop her coat and delivered the move only to head back over, pick her coat up and finally put it on as she left the ring.

