WWE SmackDown: 4 Reasons why Sheamus took out Shorty G during his shocking return

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Sheamus came back to WWE on this week's WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Dash Wilder of The Revival took on Shorty G in a fantastic singles match. We got to see how The Revival member can thrive in a singles situation, quite like Shorty G did, not very long ago.

But Wilder would lose the match, resulting in a two-on-one situation where Shorty G was double-teamed by the two members of The Revival. And then, we'd hear a familiar tune after an age, signaling the big return of Sheamus.

So, why did Sheamus choose to return to WWE and take Shorty G out, you ask? I'll try and explain the same in this article and I invite you all to sound off in the comments section right below.

And without further ado, I present the following article.

#4 To tease a face turn before showing that he is very much a heel

Sheamus was always going to get a massive reception upon his big return to the ring. And that is exactly what he did as he chased out The Revival and for a fleeting moment, we wondered if we were going to get a babyface Sheamus and not a heel, a role he's thrived in. But then, he sweved the WWE Universe and took Chad Gable out!

This was a great return in my opinion because nobody saw it coming and because it got a very interesting pop from the audience too. I mean the audience is conditioned to believe that whoever makes the save for a babyface is naturally a babyface as well. And then for Sheamus to showcase his true colors made for a fantastic moment.

I don't know how well the rest of his run will be but Sheamus' return was certainly booked to perfection, in my personal opinion at least.

1 / 4 NEXT