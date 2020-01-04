WWE SmackDown: 4 Reasons why Sheamus took out Shorty G during his shocking return
Jan 04, 2020 IST
This week on WWE SmackDown, Dash Wilder of The Revival took on Shorty G in a fantastic singles match. We got to see how The Revival member can thrive in a singles situation, quite like Shorty G did, not very long ago.
But Wilder would lose the match, resulting in a two-on-one situation where Shorty G was double-teamed by the two members of The Revival. And then, we'd hear a familiar tune after an age, signaling the big return of Sheamus.
So, why did Sheamus choose to return to WWE and take Shorty G out, you ask? I'll try and explain the same in this article and I invite you all to sound off in the comments section right below.
And without further ado, I present the following article.
#4 To tease a face turn before showing that he is very much a heel
Sheamus was always going to get a massive reception upon his big return to the ring. And that is exactly what he did as he chased out The Revival and for a fleeting moment, we wondered if we were going to get a babyface Sheamus and not a heel, a role he's thrived in. But then, he sweved the WWE Universe and took Chad Gable out!
This was a great return in my opinion because nobody saw it coming and because it got a very interesting pop from the audience too. I mean the audience is conditioned to believe that whoever makes the save for a babyface is naturally a babyface as well. And then for Sheamus to showcase his true colors made for a fantastic moment.
I don't know how well the rest of his run will be but Sheamus' return was certainly booked to perfection, in my personal opinion at least.