WWE SmackDown: 4 shockers & surprises from this weeks episode (July 23, 2019)

There were surely a few stunners throughout the night on SmackDown

WWE has been trying to build towards their second biggest show of the year, and with SummerSlam only a few weeks away, they’re trying to ensure that all their big superstars have a storyline heading into the event.

To ensure that they make the most of SummerSlam, the creatives have been trying to get the fans excited about the event in various ways. One of the biggest ways they’re doing this is by introducing Bray Wyatt’s Fiend persona for the event, which will surely be a treat for the fans.

Apart from that, we got our challenger for the WWE Championship on this week’s episode, as Kofi Kingston too handpicked his challenger just like Bayley did a week earlier.

In this article, we will look at the 4 biggest surprises and shocking moments from the show which made the entire experience either good or bad.

#4 Apollo Crews new move

Apollo brought out the iconic move on Nakamura

It seems like Apollo Crews is finally getting his much-needed push as he has been made part of some interesting segments and matches in the past few weeks.

This week on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura squared off with Apollo Crews in a non-title match to kick off the in-ring portion of this week's show.

It was surprising to see how well Apollo Crews performed in front of the veteran superstar who is regarded as one of the best in the world. Crews’ loss does not hurt him much, as a loss in a non-title match after a hard-fought match is better than winning and then progressing to a title match only to lose.

What was interesting, and rather surprising, was that Crews debuted his version of the Angle Slam on Nakamura. Apollo has shown respect to Angle many times and was a part of the selected few superstars who faced Angle before he retired. If Apollo is indeed getting a push and will be using this move in the future, it will work very well with the fans.

