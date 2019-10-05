WWE SmackDown (4th October 2019): 3 botches and mistakes you probably missed

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.13K // 05 Oct 2019, 08:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SmackDown's debut on FOX didn't entirely go to plan

Friday Night SmackDown celebrated its 20th anniversary by making the switch over to FOX in style. Many WWE legends were in attendance for the first show on The FOX Network and it appears that even though the feeling surrounding the show was that it was a "Small WrestleMania" the pressure got to many Superstars on the night.

The switch over to FOX has become one of the biggest moves in WWE history and one that rounds off WWE's Premiere Week. The company managed to present a packed show in front of the FOX cameras for the first time with more than 17,000 fans in attendance including Tyson Fury.

Even though this was seen as one of the biggest nights in WWE history, there were still a number of shocking botches and mistakes that usually come with WWE's live product.

#3 Erin Andrews doesn't know WWE

Erin Andrews didn't have the best debut on Friday Night SmackDown

The move over to FOX means that WWE will have a real sport feel to it, which is why Fox Reporter Erin Andrews was on-hand to interview The New Day backstage. It was made quite obvious that Andrews wasn't someone who followed wrestling since she opened her questions by informing WWE Champion Kofi Kingston that he would be challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship later in the night.

Kingston stood next to Andrews with the Championship on his shoulder whilst she informed him of this, but ever the professional, Kingston was able to brush off the botch and continue with the interview.

Andrews was reading her questions off a piece of paper backstage and still wasn't able to get the Champion and challenger the right way around. This probably wasn't the start that WWE would have wanted to their debut on FOX.

1 / 3 NEXT