WWE SmackDown - 5 biggest news stories - Huge stipulation added to WrestleMania main event, rare Vince McMahon appearance next week

This week's episode of SmackDown emanated live from Hershey, Pennsylvania, in front of a sold-out crowd. Fans were amped all night long and made themselves heard during every part of the broadcast.

We're just over a month away from the most spectacular two-night WrestleMania in history. WWE has ramped up the product, and this episode was no different, with several high-profile names making an appearance.

A significant return saw Sasha Banks compete in her first match since the Women's Royal Rumble bout in January. Banks squared off against Shotzi and made her tap out in quickly to the Banks Statement. However, it was revealed after the victory that she and Naomi will be looking to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Also, after his nasty bump at the Elimination Chamber, Madcap Moss competed against Drew McIntyre once again. The latter scored the victory using the Claymore finisher, and we will likely see him tangle with Happy Corbin at WrestleMania.

Two other announcements on the show included a preview for what's to come next week. Sami Zayn will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. However, the champ had an early altercation with his rival Johnny Knoxville, who initially accepted his challenge, but The Master Strategist took him out with two Helluva Kicks.

The Viking Raiders will finally get their shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championship next week against The Usos in Miami, Florida. The Raiders attacked Jimmy and Jey backstage and will now look to overcome them in tag team action.

As Jim Ross would famously say, business is about to pick up. The WrestleMania season is certainly in full swing. On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of SmackDown this week.

#5 Independent star appears on SmackDown and AEW on the same night

Not many stars can say they appeared in WWE and AEW on the same night. Well, independent performer, Kayla Sparks can.

Sparks appeared on SmackDown as the female on the front row who Angel and Humberto kissed for their newly-introduced kiss cam entrance. Sparks got a fair bit of television time following the kiss and was a plant positioned by the company.

Surprisingly, Kayla Sparks is also set to appear on AEW Rampage, which airs right after SmackDown. In the pre-taped show, Kayla was defeated by Serena Deeb in The Professor's Five Minute Rookie Challenge.

It was a history-making night for the young star, and it will no doubt put her name out there for many fans and promotions to see.

Edited by Angana Roy