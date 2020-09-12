WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories- Roman Reigns vs The Fiend teased, shots fired at AEW? (September 11, 2020)

From Bayley explaining her actions against Sasha Banks to an entertaining edition of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The Blue brand has been delivering solid and newsworthy episodes in recent memory and last night's episode was no exception. The presentation of SmackDown is far more superior than that of RAW at the moment, and big stars like Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt have given fans a reason to tune in on Friday nights.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (September 11, 2020).

#5: The Street Profits distracted Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura from the Champions Lounge and cost them an important match

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura and The Street Profits have been poking their heads in each other's business on both WWE brands. On this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Cesaro and Nakamura faced The Lucha House Party in tag team action.

Before the match itself, The Street Profits had crashed Cesaro and Nakamura's Champions Lounge. And this would later cost the SmackDown Tag Team Champions in the form of a mid-match distraction when both Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford appeared on the TitanTron and were seen hosting a party backstage.

Lucha House Party now hold a win over Cesaro and Nakamura, but a Champion vs. Champion match on next week's WWE RAW is supposed to be the endgame here. As many have speculated, the tag team titles from both brands could be unified as a result of this feud.

That would undoubtedly be the most desirable outcome; otherwise, hosting an inter-brand feud shows how the state of the tag team division on both brands isn't exactly the best part about RAW and SmackDown right now.