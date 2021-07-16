WWE SmackDown: 5 Potential finishes for Bianca Belair vs Carmella - Former Champion returns, Unexpected interference, New Champion is crowned

It was revealed ahead of last week's episode of SmackDown that Bayley had suffered an ACL tear that would keep her out of action in WWE for around nine months.

The injury meant that Bayley's match at Money in the Bank against Bianca Belair had to be canceled. The star was scheduled to face Belair and "I Quit" match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but the title defence was moved to SmackDown, and Bayley was replaced by Carmella.

Sonya Deville announced that the former Women's Champion would be the one challenging Belair on the first episode of SmackDown since the return of the WWE Universe. Recent rumors suggest that WWE could be planning some huge surprises over the weekend and these could begin on SmackDown.

The Women's Division on SmackDown is a competitive place at present which opens up a number of possibilities for this match. The following list looks at just five potential finishes.

#5. Carmella wins the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Carmella has been given a golden opportunity following Bayley's injury and the former Champion's new attitude could be the difference in this match.

Carmella has only won two matches in 2021 and was recently pinned by Liv Morgan after it was revealed that she would be part of the Money in the Bank ladder match. "The most beautiful woman in all of WWE" has since been taken out of the contract ladder match, so this could be her only shot at the title.

Carmella won the SmackDown Women's Championship back in 2018 after she became the first woman to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. Over the past three years, Carmella has fallen down the pecking order in WWE and this could be her way of climbing back.

The former champion has always found a way to come out on top when she needed to and could have a plan B in this match if things didn't go her way. Knowing that she won't have a chance to win the Money in the Bank contract this year if she fails could be enough motivation for Carmella to pull out all the stops and become a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

