WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises- Brock Lesnar teams up with a former opponent, John Cena's next opponent finally revealed 

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown is not your traditional episode. It will be dubbed 'Super SmackDown' and will air live from the most famous arena in the world - Madison Square Garden.

With the buzz that the rival, All Elite Wrestling, has garnered in recent weeks, WWE will definitely stack SmackDown with surprises to counter the momentum of its competitor. Here are just some of the surprises that could potentially take place during the course of the broadcast.

#5 Brock Lesnar teams up with WWE SmackDown star Finn Balor

Every Possible Finish of Brock Lesnar vs Finn Balor at the 2019 Royal Rumble https://t.co/1No41Pe9ud pic.twitter.com/ZLVuUlw1DH — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 25, 2019

Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar had a great match when they last clashed. Now they will face a common foe in Roman Reigns, which means they may be forced to team up to overhaul the numbers. Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar working side by side will also solidify the latter as a babyface, something that needs to be spelled out in bold.

DEEMOON. DEEMOON. All of the ppl worrying we're not getting demon. Well. We probably will. Otherwise what was the point of last week. So don't worry — HarleyG.exe not responding (@HarleyIsAJobber) September 9, 2021

Finn Balor is scheduled to go one-on-one with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules and we know we're getting a Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match at some point down the line. We also know that if Brock Lesnar shows up at WWE SmackDown in MSG, The Usos will team up with Roman Reigns to take him down. Simply put, he needs a backup and he can get it from Finn Balor.

This special episode is a great chance for Finn Balor to showcase his 'Demon King' persona, something we haven't seen in a while. Imagine the sight of The Beast and The Demon cleaning house, sending The Bloodline scattering!

