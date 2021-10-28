WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises- Unexpected RAW star saves King Xavier Woods, Replacement for Adam Pearce announced 

Surprisingly, WWE SmackDown has been the weaker of the two shows since the new season commenced. This could be rectified with a whole bunch of surprises, as will be illustrated in this article.

WWE SmackDown needs to make us care about the current cast of characters, which many believe pales compared to the current RAW roster. Some say that if you take out Drew McIntyre, there's nobody to challenge Roman Reigns! In comparison, RAW ended with a spectacular ladder match, setting up Seth Rollins vs. Big E.

So, here are five possible surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown this week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and view on the same in the comments.

#5 WWE SmackDown sets up the Survivor Series main event

Xavier Woods is the talk of the WWE SmackDown brand as the new King of the Ring. Could The Bloodline feel like he's taking up too much time and beat down him and Kofi Kingston? Then Big E, who's in the backstage area, could come out to make the save.

With Brock Lesnar gone from the roster with a storyline suspension, this is something that needs to happen. One has to remember that the next big event is Survivor Series, and the marquee attraction will be Big E vs. Roman Reigns. That is unless Seth Rollins can steal the title in time to set up a fight between the two Shield brothers.

This would ensure that Roman Reigns also shows up on WWE RAW at times to boost ratings. The back-and-forth could happen for a while until Survivor Series happens and the two rosters are set in stone. Big E vs. Roman Reigns is a tough one to predict because both men have been booked thus far.

Edited by Angana Roy