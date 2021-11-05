WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises - The New Day officially ends, Enemies are forced to team up, Roman Reigns' next challenger 

WWE SmackDown this week is happening at an inauspicious time. As excited as we are about the upcoming show, the hype is marred by the news of talented young men and women losing their jobs.

Let's brush that aside for a moment and talk about the next WWE SmackDown episode. Here are five surprises that could happen that could significantly make the show even bigger. Maybe that's just what the doctor ordered to help us focus on the show and not what's happening behind the scenes.

Please do feel free to share your thoughts and views in the comments. And yes, if you wish to suggest a few surprises, do not hesitate at all.

Let's just reiterate that this is a fantasy booking article so there's no guarantee that these surprises will happen.

#5 Big E shows up at WWE SmackDown and the Survivor Series build begins

Over the past few weeks, we've been seeing celebration segments on WWE SmackDown. Feel-good segments between Kofi Kingston and King of the Ring, Xavier Woods. If there's a piece missing from the puzzle, it is Big E.

Imagine if he shows up to the party on this week's WWE SmackDown. But instead of joining in the celebrations, he beats up both of his teammates! And thus, the road to Survivor Series, the battle for brand supremacy will truly get underway.

This may officially be the end of The New Day, which may make sense because the three men are on such different paths career-wise. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are clearly aiming for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships right now.

Meanwhile, Big E has unfinished business with Seth Rollins. And from the looks of it, Kevin Owens as well.

Is it too premature to end the faction?

