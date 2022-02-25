WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises - Big return, Brock Lesnar's MSG opponent announced, Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania opponent revealed?

No, you can't afford to miss this week's edition of WWE SmackDown at all. Now that we know that Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns will be the main event of WrestleMania, the stakes have never been higher.

Just to denote that we're on the road to WrestleMania, expect the company to fill two hours of WWE SmackDown with many twists and turns. In any case, here are five surprises that we could potentially see on the show. There is no guarantee that even one of them will happen for sure, but how cool will it be if they do?

Be sure to leave a comment below and share your thoughts. What would you like to see on the road to WrestleMania in Dallas?

We know that there's a contract signing segment between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, so let's dive into that right away.

#5 Paul Heyman introduces WWE SmackDown Superstar Jey Uso as Brock Lesnar's MSG opponent

We know that Brock Lesnar is scheduled to be at Madison Square Garden on the 5th of March to defend the title he holds so dearly. We know that Bobby Lashley won't be his opponent, so it makes you wonder who it will be. Could Paul Heyman devise a plan to keep it all in the family?

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso could again step up as a singles competitor. The odds could be stacked in his favor. With Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns on the outside, he could hold the upper hand going in.

It makes sense because a character like Heyman would want to hold the top Championships in both brands. Plus, it gives Uso the spot he deserves.

Edited by Angana Roy