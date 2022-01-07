WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible Surprises- Roman Reigns introduces a new manager, big return to kick off 2022, top star suspended

Man, has there been a more exciting WWE SmackDown episode in a while? Not only is WWE Champion Brock Lesnar going to show up, but he will go face-to-face with the Universal Champion this week.

Everything has aligned to get us here. Nobody expected how WWE Day 1 would go down with elements that Vince McMahon had no control over. RAW delivered a fantastic show following the pay-per-view, and WWE SmackDown should be just as exciting.

Here are five surprises that could potentially happen at WWE SmackDown this week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts, views, and opinions in the comments below.

#5 Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business show up on WWE SmackDown to confront The Bloodline

Could Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Business, who showed up by MVP's side on RAW storm WWE SmackDown? Who wouldn't want a showdown between the most dominant faction in WWE - The Bloodline against arguably the second-most feared stable?

These two groups could potentially cross paths and come to blows in an explosive segment in a quest to take Brock Lesnar down.

We know that the McMahons are big fans of the Sons of Anarchy TV series, which could translate into these two collectives going to war. At the heart of it, all could be Brock Lesnar, the nexus, the pivot around which everything spins. A one-man army to lead WWE into the new year and beyond.

In a nutshell, it could potentially lead to a Bobby Lashley vs. Tribal Chief storyline down the line on WWE SmackDown or RAW as well. And perhaps a triple threat at WrestleMania to unify the two championships. Imagine if the seeds get planted this very week on WWE SmackDown.

Edited by Angana Roy