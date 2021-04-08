WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible Surprises before WrestleMania - RAW Superstar traded, 2 major returns to action, Ultimate heel turn 

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before The Show Of Shows is being billed as a 'Special WrestleMania edition'. What it implies is that this is an episode to watch out for, where one or more of these surprises could happen.

Once again, here's a disclaimer before you commence reading this particular article. The surprises mentioned in this piece are not based on inside knowledge but rather, these are surprises we'd like to see! The very heart of pro wrestling is rooted in moments, so why wouldn't anyone want these surprises?

Do remember that the 'Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal' is happening on this episode of WWE SmackDown. There's also a Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

This is not just another episode of WWE SmackDown. This is the real deal.

#5 WWE SmackDown sees the ominous arrival of The Fiend and Alexa Bliss

Let's lay out how The Fiend and Alexa Bliss could become a part of the WWE SmackDown roster before WrestleMania. King Corbin went from WWE SmackDown to RAW not long ago, which means that one/more members of the RAW roster could move to the blue brand. Enter The Fiend and Alexa Bliss.

It's not random since The Fiend is the one Roman pinned for the title. She is possessed by the Fiend, hence the hatred towards Roman. — Eric Diesel, Working Man's PhD. (@EricDiesel1972) September 26, 2020

Remember the haunting interaction between Alexa Bliss and Roman Reigns not long ago? While Edge, Roman Reigns, and Daniel Bryan are squabbling among themselves, The Fiend and Alexa Bliss could inform them that they are watching. This could be the storyline for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania.

Could this be the reason why Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt did not appear on the go-home episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania this week? There's no other explanation for them to miss such an important show. Maybe Vince McMahon has this grand surprise in store for us!

