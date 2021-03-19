WWE SmackDown: 5 Potential finishes for Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax 

Sasha Banks defends her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nia Jax tonight on SmackDown ahead of this weekend's WWE Fastlane event. At Fastlane, Banks will team with Bianca Belair to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Nia Jax is hoping to walk into WWE Fastlane as the new SmackDown Women's Champion, which would guarantee her a match at WrestleMania, since she would then be challenged by Bianca Belair, following her Royal Rumble victory.

With Reginald and Shayna Baszler in her corner, it's hard to ignore the fact that The Irresistible Force has a distinct advantage in this match. But this is WWE, which means that anything could happen. Bianca Belair will also be part of the mix, but at present it's unknown whose side she's on, with both Fastlane and WrestleMania lurking.

Here are just five potential finishes for the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Nia Jax and Sasha Banks, which will take place on tonight's go-home episode of the show ahead of WWE Fastlane.

#5. Nia Jax becomes the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Nia Jax is a former RAW Women's Champion but hasn't spent enough time on WWE's SmackDown brand to ever be part of the Women's Championship picture. Jax is seen as a Monday Night RAW Superstar, but the fact that she's Women's Tag Team Champion means that she's allowed to appear on both SmackDown and NXT and can possibly challenge for any of the Championships available.

The Women's Tag Team Champion was able to overcome the threat of both Banks and Belair at Elimination Chamber when the two women were looking to take away the Tag Team Championships. She could be able to find a way past Banks again tonight.

Whilst Sasha Banks has proven her worth inside Hell in a Cell and even in Ironwoman matches, Jax is both bigger and stronger than the current Champion. If this match goes ahead without any kind of interference, you have to give Jax the edge.

It will be especially hard for Banks to lock in the Bank Statement on the former Women's Champion. So it could be a match that either comes down to a distraction, interference or one that will see Nia Jax walk out of SmackDown as the Women's Champion for the first time.

