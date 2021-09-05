WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Finn Balor should have won the Universal Championship

Finn Balor challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship this week on WWE SmackDown, but came up short when the referee called for the bell following The Guillotine.

Balor was overlooked for this match at SummerSlam after Baron Corbin took the star out at his own contract signing and John Cena signed the contract in his place.

It's been a rough few weeks for the inaugural Universal Champion but given the return of Brock Lesnar, Balor wanted to ensure he was given the title shot he deserved.

It was clear from the minute the challenge was laid down that Roman Reigns was going to retain, but here are just five reasons why Finn Balor should have been the one to come out on top.

#5. A Finn Balor victory would have been less predictable for the WWE Universe

Roman Reigns has now held the Universal Championship for more than a year and it's clear that whoever takes the Championship from The Tribal Chief will be the company's next big star.

Reigns isn't expected to drop the title until that marquee match against The Rock at WrestleMania, which has made every title defense that Reigns has had very predictable.

The Head Of The Table has swept aside all of his challengers since he picked up the title at last year's Payback and has been able to become the biggest heel in WWE at the same time.

Reigns has put on some fantastic displays in title defenses over the past 12 months, but the outcome is obvious before the bell.

A Balor victory would have put a spanner in the works and made it so that Reigns would have to go after Balor whilst Brock Lesnar was still in his sights. It would have set up a definite rematch for Reigns and could have been the first match that was made official for WWE Extreme Rules.

Instead, Balor was defeated and now it appears as though Reigns will be skipping WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view to focus on the challenge of Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia in October.

