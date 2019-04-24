×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Becky Lynch will wrestle twice at Money in The Bank 2019

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
383   //    24 Apr 2019, 08:14 IST

Why is WWE making Becky Lynch wrestle twice on pay-per-view?
Why is WWE making Becky Lynch wrestle twice on pay-per-view?

I mean, on the surface of it, I know what you guys are thinking. Becky Lynch has two Championships and so, it only makes sense for her to defend them twice on pay-per-view. But there could be a lot to this than meets the eye, like everything else that WWE does. Let's take a more in-depth look at this situation.

So at Money In The Bank 2019, Becky Lynch will first take on Lacey Evans. And then, not long after, she will also take on another member of the WWE roster- Charlotte Flair. Both of her Championships will be on the line during the matches.

Let us analyze why she will be doing so. Feel free to leave a comment and let us know your thoughts and your opinions.

I'm quite curious to hear what you guys have to say as well...

#5 To possibly make Charlotte Flair a 9-time Champion

One of the things that I'm convinced about is that Charlotte Flair will be the woman to break Ric Flair's long standing 16-Championship record soon. And this could be the reason why WWE has not allowed John Cena to break the record yet. Charlotte is already a record 8 time champion, and a 9th win could be coming her way very soon indeed.

If you had to look for the Ric Flair of the women's division, I daresay that nobody fits the bill better than Charlotte Flair does. She's got her father's athleticism and charisma and puts on great matches, elevating her opponents too.But I don't need to tell you why she deserves to be a multi time champion.

So, Lacey Evans may come up short against Becky Lynch. But I'm pretty sure that Charlotte Flair will not.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown Charlotte Becky Lynch
Advertisement
4 Reasons why Becky Lynch attacked John Cena on WWE SmackDown
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE cleverly told us on SmackDown Live this week ( 16 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Becky Lynch may not be competing in the Royal Rumble match 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals how she will be defending her titles
RELATED STORY
5 interesting facts about Becky Lynch 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reacts to owning John Cena on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (23rd April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch to defend both Women's Championships at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch's first post-WrestleMania feud on SmackDown Live revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE: Why Bayley should feud with Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us