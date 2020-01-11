WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Big E is John Morrison's big return opponent next week

John Morrison will take on The New Day's Big E

It didn't seem very long ago that John Morrison was the biggest star in Impact Wrestling, first as a babyface and then as a heel. Little did anyone know then that the run would be a stepping stone for him, to return to WWE again.

It does seem like John Morrison has aligned himself with The Miz and this is a callback to their tag team, which was a very popular act back in the day. And now, his big return match has been announced - Morrison takes on Big E!

So, why was Big E chosen as Morrison's opponent for his comeback match? I will try and answer the question with 5 points in the following pages.

#5 The events on SmackDown Live

For the first time in 8 years @TheRealMorrison competes in a @WWE ring and he faces @WWEBigE, NEXT WEEK on WWE Friday Night #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7XWOHIXG8N — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 11, 2020

I know that a lot of people do not watch any wrestling beyond WWE and may not have followed John Morrison's career over the years, outside the promotion. So, a lot of fans wondered if the man still had it in him to deliver the same amazing moves that we've come to know and love from him.

And he did just that in the match between Kofi Kingston and The Miz, onto Big E, which allowed The Miz to score a big victory.

As a result of this move, this match has been made, and it also stems from the words that were exchanged between the two men on commentary as well during the course of the match.

John Morrison even got a little personal with Big E during the course of their conversation and this was the perfect setup for the match next week. And in the next page, I shall mention why this contest is so very perfect.

