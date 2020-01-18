WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon reunited Roman Reigns with The Usos

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 18, 2020

Roman Reigns and The Usos make for a formidable combination

Roman Reigns has always claimed that whichever WWE brand he's on automatically becomes his yard, but sometimes he shares this yard with fellow babyfaces. Ever since The Usos have returned, they've been allied in a faction with The Big Dog and the group has made for a very formidable faction indeed.

We all know that they're part of the same bloodline but there may be a lot more to their union than meets the eye. Vince McMahon and his genius cohort Bruce Prichard put this faction together and they may have had a few good reasons for doing so in my opinion at least.

So, let me weigh in and elaborate upon the reasons for this union. Once again, I claim to have no inside knowledge but I've been covering pro wrestling for many years now and I do believe that I may have an inkling with regard to how WWE books their babyfaces.

Feel free to agree or disagree with my points.

#5 To even the numbers against King Corbin's evil heel faction

Man I love it when Corbin comes out there to stunt on these haters 😅😆👑 All Hail King Corbin 🗣‼️@BaronCorbinWWE #SmackDownOnFox pic.twitter.com/H2Z5HqDXLh — J.B. #SportsTalkJB (@young_ent_) January 18, 2020

Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard have told many outstanding stories through the years on WWE television. Right now, the ongoing story is of a corrupt and immoral King of the Ring winner who's taking on the righteous top babyface in WWE. However, Baron Corbin has surrounded himself with some of the finest heels that SmackDown has to offer.

So, the storyline reason for the union is that Roman Reigns needs backup and what better backup do you have when the chips are down than your family? Of course, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard have reasons beyond this obvious one and we shall explore all of them in this article.

But this is clearly the primary reason.

