WWE SmackDown: 5 significant things we learned from the Roman Reigns & Goldberg contract signing for WrestleMania 36

There was a lot to read between the lines, with regard to this segment

The match at WrestleMania will be one for the ages

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

We saw a very interesting ending this week on SmackDown

SmackDown was a surprisingly good show, all said and done, if you consider the fact that there was no crowd at all this week. Otis lost his mind and cost Heavy Machinery a shot at the Tag Team Championships that The Miz and John Morrison hold, and Sasha Banks learned that she has a shot at her best friend, Bayley.

But what made things really interesting indeed is the contract signing segment that happened at the end of this week's show. Goldberg and Roman Reigns came face to face and while not much was said, a lot of stuff was conveyed.

Do let me know your thoughts and your comments about this week's episode of SmackDown. Did you think that it was better than last week's show or even better than RAW was this week?

Also, what do you think of WrestleMania being aired without a live audience present? Do let us know your thoughts.

In any case, these are the things I picked up on from the segment.

#5 The full-timer vs. part-timer aspect will be a part of this rivalry

The tweet that was brought up during the course of this conversation stated that Roman Reigns uses a padded surface when he plants his fist on the ramp because of the number of days that he spends to entertain the WWE Universe. This is a shot at Goldberg, who only comes back to wrestle in the big shows. This is certainly an aspect that will be brought up during the course of the build to the big match.

And it is only natural that such a thing will be brought up in this manner because there's a very real feel to the proceedings when these two gladiators take center stage. This is not sports entertainment. This feels like an all-out war.

1 / 5 NEXT