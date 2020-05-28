WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprises that could happen - Jeff Hardy attacked and eliminated from IC tournament, Big return

Jeff Hardy could be taken out by Sheamus on SmackDown this week

So much could potentially take place on SmackDown this week and WWE would do well to ensure that the show is loaded with surprises in order to keep viewers hooked to the product. SmackDown hasn't been the best show in recent times, but it's been a great week of pro wrestling thus far and there's no reason why SmackDown can't deliver a solid show this week.

Here are 5 surprises that could really make the Blue brand exciting once again. There was a sense of unpredictability, of an anything-can-happen-at-any-time vibe back in the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression era that seems to be missing in present-day SmackDown.

In any case, I will present 5 surprises that could potentially happen on SmackDown right here and I invite you to chime in with your comments in the section below, dearest reader.

#5 Sheamus eliminates Jeff Hardy from the IC Title Tournament with a brutal attack on SmackDown

Jeff Hardy v Daniel Bryan and Elias v AJ Styles next week, I'm down with that. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wEgYIaxECF — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) May 23, 2020

Daniel Bryan and Jeff Hardy are scheduled to mix it up in the semifinals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament but Sheamus can actually avenge his loss to his arch-nemesis by having him taken out before the match even begins, I believe. And SmackDown would then have to scurry and search for a brand new opponent for Daniel Bryan at the moment, at which time, Cesaro could show up.

Our semi final matches will be:



Daniel Bryan vs Jeff Hardy



AJ Styles vs Elias.



I'm definitely expecting a Bryan vs Styles final#WWE #SmackDown — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) May 23, 2020

Not only will this help in Sheamus bouncing back after his embarrassing loss but more importantly, it will ensure that two babyfaces do not have to clash in the middle of the ring in a tournament match on WWE SmackDown.

I know that we all say that the face vs. heel dynamic does not matter in the year 2020, but if you've seen the WWE style of storytelling, one has to admit it does!