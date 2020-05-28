WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprises that could happen - Jeff Hardy attacked and eliminated from IC tournament, Big return
- Could we see a very interesting return on WWE SmackDown this week?
- SmackDown could see the dissolution of a major alliance on this week's show.
So much could potentially take place on SmackDown this week and WWE would do well to ensure that the show is loaded with surprises in order to keep viewers hooked to the product. SmackDown hasn't been the best show in recent times, but it's been a great week of pro wrestling thus far and there's no reason why SmackDown can't deliver a solid show this week.
Here are 5 surprises that could really make the Blue brand exciting once again. There was a sense of unpredictability, of an anything-can-happen-at-any-time vibe back in the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression era that seems to be missing in present-day SmackDown.
In any case, I will present 5 surprises that could potentially happen on SmackDown right here and I invite you to chime in with your comments in the section below, dearest reader.
#5 Sheamus eliminates Jeff Hardy from the IC Title Tournament with a brutal attack on SmackDown
Daniel Bryan and Jeff Hardy are scheduled to mix it up in the semifinals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament but Sheamus can actually avenge his loss to his arch-nemesis by having him taken out before the match even begins, I believe. And SmackDown would then have to scurry and search for a brand new opponent for Daniel Bryan at the moment, at which time, Cesaro could show up.
Not only will this help in Sheamus bouncing back after his embarrassing loss but more importantly, it will ensure that two babyfaces do not have to clash in the middle of the ring in a tournament match on WWE SmackDown.
I know that we all say that the face vs. heel dynamic does not matter in the year 2020, but if you've seen the WWE style of storytelling, one has to admit it does!