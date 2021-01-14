WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Major change in Royal Rumble plans, 2 Major heel turns, New faction forms?

All eyes are on WWE SmackDown this week because the stage is set for it to be a really explosive show after the cliffhanger that the show left us with last week.

We have now learned that the top star on WWE SmackDown, the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns will take on a man who has been portrayed as little more than an authority figure thus far, Adam Pearce.

With that said, it opens up a multitude of possibilities on the WWE SmackDown brand going forward. Here are 5 surprises that could happen, pertaining to that angle and others on this week's upcoming episode.

#5 Adam Pearce is replaced by another WWE SmackDown star in the upcoming Royal Rumble match

Many of my conversations with @FightOwensFight over the last 15+ years have resembled this. 🤬 https://t.co/u9SebnDtjY — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 4, 2021

So there is a report that is doing the rounds that states that it will not be WWE SmackDown authority figure Adam Pearce that faces Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Instead, it will be Kevin Owens who replaces him at the last minute. Sure, Adam Pearce is an established wrestler but nobody in WWE has seen him wrestle.

Dave Meltzer said the following:

It’s possible that they’ll change it back to Kevin Owens because it seems like a strange match to make; because if they do that it pretty much tells you that they literally have no ideas at all. I’m not ruling out that they’ll go back to Kevin Owens.

Another name that could be considered for this role is Shinsuke Nakamura, especially if you consider the angle at the end of WWE SmackDown last week. Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns piques your interest, but it may not exactly be a marquee match, just about yet.