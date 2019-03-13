WWE SmackDown: 5 Ways Kofi Kingston can defeat Randy Orton, The Bar, Samoa Joe and Rowan next week

How does Kofi Kingston defeat 5 of WWE's top superstars?

I thought that the final segment of SmackDown Live this week was one of the best things I've seen on television in quite some time. The fiery intensity of Kofi Kingston and Vince McMahon tugging the emotional strings of the WWE Universe like a maestro made for some compelling television.

The final task for the ultimate underdog lies in front of him next week. Vince McMahon made a match that will test Kofi Kingston and establish whether he's worthy of being a main eventer. How does he beat 5 of the best in the business?

Let me suggest 5 potential finishes in this contest. It's almost a certainty that Kofi Kingston will win the match and go all the way to WrestleMania this year.

But then, how does he go about doing it?

#5 Orton is distracted by AJ Styles

Randy Orton is clearly the toughest challenger in Kofi Kingston's path to WrestleMania this year. He is a multi-time champion and has the most deadly move known to the WWE Universe in the RKO, which can turn any match around in a matter of seconds. So how does Kofi Kingston get past The Viper who wins more than he loses?

The truth of the matter is that AJ Styles is currently embroiled in a feud with Randy Orton. The two men got into a heated war of words this week, and a flurry of fists at WWE Fastlane, during Elias' segment. The two men certainly have unfinished business that they will settle when WrestleMania comes around.

I can totally see AJ Styles consciously play a part in this match, that allows Kofi Kingston to move on to the next opponent in the gauntlet. This will also build heat for Styles vs. Orton.

