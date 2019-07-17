WWE SmackDown: 5 Ways that Liv Morgan could return after her emotional breakdown

We all saw what happened with Morgan during the show

Liv Morgan was a part of the Riott Squad during her time on RAW. During the Superstar Shake-Up, it was announced that she would be separated from the pack, seemingly to start her career as a singles star on SmackDown.

However, while it seemed great on paper, she kept missing TV week after week, while the online support for her did not really waver. And this week, after a war of words with Charlotte Flair, during the open forum hosted by Shane McMahon, it seemed like it would signal a new beginning for Morgan.

Bear in mind that she had her meltdown after suffering a loss to Charlotte Flair. Also note that she said that 'Charlotte was right' and when she returned, she would be real.

I suppose this is what she could mean through this rather interesting segment.

#5 No Riott Squad music

The first thing a lot of us noticed when Liv Morgan came out to compete was that she was using her old music. This is a very odd thing because she is no longer a part of the Riott Squad anymore. She is on a different brand at the moment and it is clear that the company has different plans for her.

Maybe what Morgan means is that when she does return, it will be in a repackaged avatar with brand new music. This needs to happen for sure, because every time you hear the Riott Squad theme, it's impossible to imagine her as a standout singles character.

Imagine if Braun Strowman were still using the Wyatt Family music every time he stepped out to compete in the ring. Not only would it have confused the fans, it wouldn't have gotten him over to the degree that he has.

