WWE SmackDown (April 29, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Major change to WrestleMania Backlash match, Tables Match set for next week 

It was a different kind of SmackDown this week. The show was in fact taped a week prior, due to the roster's current mini-tour in Europe. Spoilers were widely available, but for those who tuned in, they got to witness some exciting match-ups and even a plot twist to a major upcoming bout.

Before the show aired, WWE had already announced that Sami Zayn would once again collide with Drew McIntyre, this time in a Steel Cage Match, after The Master Strategist bolted from the ring during their previous encounters. It was also revealed that SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey would go head-to-head in a Beat The Clock Challenge.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's show.

#5 Raquel Rodriguez makes her main roster in-ring debut

After making her first appearance on SmackDown a few weeks ago in a backstage interview, Raquel Rodriguez finally got her debut match. The former NXT Women's Champion collided with enhancement talent Cat Cardoza.

All in all, it was a dominant performance from the Texan, who finished off her opponent with a devastating Chingona Bomb to kick off her in-ring run on the main roster in style.

#4 WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match set to take place in two weeks time

One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi squared off against Shayna Baszler this week. The Glow superstar finished off The Submission Magician in quick fashion, before Baszler's tag team partner Natalya attacked both Naomi and her fellow Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.

It has now been confirmed that on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania Backlash on May 13, Naomi and The Boss will defend their gold against Shayna Baszler and Natalya.

#3 Ricochet retains the Intercontinental Championship

Ricochet in action against Shanky

After previously defeating Jinder Mahal to retain his Intercontinental Championship, it was now The Maharaja's associate Shanky who had the opportunity to take on Ricochet to see if he could dethrone the champion.

The One and Only managed to score a quick victory, but after the match, Shanky left Jinder in the ring alone, seemingly stating that he no longer wants to be aligned with him moving forward.

#2 Tables Match set for next week on SmackDown

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods will battle Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a Tables Match

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods' feud with Sheamus & Ridge Holland came to a head this week after The Celtic Warrior managed to defeat Kofi in one-on-one action.

Once the contest had concluded, Ridge attacked Woods at ringside and put him through a table. Due to the Englishman's actions, a Tables Match has been confirmed for next week between the two teams.

#1 Major WrestleMania Backlash match changed

The new main event match set for WrestleMania Backlash

A major contract signing segment took place this week involving RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos ahead of their unification match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Things didn't go according to plan, as per normal contract signings in WWE. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his presence felt, and tore up the contract and stuffed it in Riddle's mouth. Drew McIntyre then made the save to assist The Viper and The Original Bro.

It has since been announced that the Tag Team Championship unification bout will no longer take place, and instead a 6-Man Tag Team Match has been signed between The Bloodline and RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre.

What are your thoughts on the Tag Team Championship unification match no longer taking place? Let us know in the comments section below!

