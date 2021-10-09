WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Crazy statistic about Roman Reigns' entrance, Controversial decision with the women's division

WWE SmackDown's season premiere was supposed to set the stage for upcoming episodes. Unfortunately, it wasn't the best first impression. There were several points during the two-hour broadcast that felt like they dragged on and on and on unto infinity. Yes, the two-hour long WWE SmackDown show felt like a three-hour episode of RAW.

Shoutout to Sportskeeda's own Sid Pullar for a statistic that sums up this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Tru Heel Heat Wrestling @TruHeelHeat Roman Reigns entrance tonight lasted longer than both Queen's Crown Tournament matches.Way to tell this whole thing doesn't matter already. #SmackDown Roman Reigns entrance tonight lasted longer than both Queen's Crown Tournament matches.Way to tell this whole thing doesn't matter already. #SmackDown

When it comes to the overall WWE product, it becomes clear that there are certain stars that they are invested in. A lot of time and effort is spent on making their segments stand out.

The rest of WWE SmackDown (and RAW for that matter) is just filler most weeks. The Queen's Crown tournament is an afterthought.

You're welcome to agree or disagree in the comments below. Feel free to share your opinions with us.

#3 Best/Worst: A big WWE SmackDown win for Zelina Vega at the cost of Toni Storm

WWE @WWE @TheaTrinidad Next stop: SemifinalsZelina Vega continues her quest for the #QueensCrown after taking down Toni Storm on #SmackDown Next stop: SemifinalsZelina Vega continues her quest for the #QueensCrown after taking down Toni Storm on #SmackDown. @TheaTrinidad https://t.co/8FGHEc5r34

Having Zelina Vega beat Toni Storm was certainly a bold move. It's not a bad decision per se, but has Storm done anything of note since she came to the blue brand? It's also extremely weird to see a Zelina Vega vs. Carmella match considering that both of the women are heels.

One has to hope that next week's match Queen's Crown match on WWE SmackDown will get enough time. The women were hardly allowed to tell a story during their matches this week. If this is the trend going forward will the audience care about the eventual winner at all?

As for Toni Storm, one has to hope that there are some plans for her, in some capacity. Not only does she look great, she's incredible between the ropes too. When she's given enough time, that is!

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John