WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Real reason why Roman Reigns dumped Paul Heyman, CM Punk chants break out live on air in Chicago 

Look at the kind of competition that WWE SmackDown faces this weekend. Fans are flocking the theaters to catch the latest installment of Spider-Man. Meanwhile, those who're not adventurous enough to venture out during these testy times can just watch Season 2 of The Witcher. How did WWE SmackDown fare against this stiff competition?

To its credit, WWE SmackDown started strong and ended well. Sometimes that's all you can ask for, and yes, the blue brand delivered in this particular department. That said, there are shortcomings galore with the program as well that we'll delve into, in this article.

#3 Best/Worst: WWE SmackDown gets the same match as Day 1?

The Usos and The New Day will probably go down as the most important tag teams for the industry since Edge & Christian, and The Hardy Boyz. That said, it was weird to see them competing on WWE SmackDown when they're supposed to clash at Day 1 as well. The audience was extremely vocal about this, and they announced their displeasure on social media.

The match was great as one would have assumed when it began. These two teams have a chemistry that is unmatched and it comes from facing each other for such a long time. Both teams can carry the WWE SmackDown Tag Team division upon their sturdy shoulders.

But this is one of the issues that arises when you release way too much talent. The WWE SmackDown roster is sparse and you're forced to give away a pay-per-view match, with fewer stakes, before the big showdown.

Why should fans be excited to see the two teams clash at the pay-per-view?

