WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- The real reason why Big E confronted Roman Reigns, Ridiculous nickname, Major return teased  

WWE SmackDown was just another show. It wasn't a spectacular episode that was universally loved last week and it wasn't the worst episode we've seen in a while either.

There were an equal number of 'bests' and 'worsts' to be honest, and a lot of the show can just be classified as just 'average'. Maybe it's the high benchmark that's been set by AEW. Maybe it's the fact that we've seen several of these characters, who were top-tier players once, fall from grace.

Do share your thoughts and views in the comments section below. How much would you rate this episode of WWE SmackDown on a scale of 1-10?

#3 Best/Worst: Is Sonya Deville returning to the ring through an ongoing WWE SmackDown storyline?

Naomi has been trying to get the ear of WWE official Sonya Deville for quite some time now but to no avail. One has to believe that this storyline is leading to a clash between the two women, which will bring Deville back to the ring again. That said, this WWE SmackDown storyline has been happening for weeks on end and some of the excitement has fizzled out for sure.

One of the coolest things about Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville is that they are officials who have always called it down the middle. If Deville is to go heel to face Naomi, as one would assume she would be asked to do, it will ruin this authority-figure character we've come to love so much. If Naomi turns heel and joins The Bloodline, well, that may be acceptable for most plans.

How do you guys think this storyline will pan out? Be sure to let us know in the comments below. We can universally agree, though, that we all want Sonya Deville to return to the WWE SmackDown women's roster!

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John