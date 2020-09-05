WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- 2 Major surprises, Big issue with Sasha Banks & Bayley revealed, Giant push for 6-time Champion

For the first time since this column began over four years ago, there are no 'worsts' for a WWE SmackDown review. This episode of WWE SmackDown was a breath of fresh air, almost like the beginning of a new season of exciting WWE content, and there was almost nothing to complain about for the duration of the program.

Yes, there will be mentions in the Best/Worst column because, to an extent, there was room for improvement for WWE SmackDown. However, bear in mind that this is the opinion of one reviewer only and if you agree or disagree with the views expressed here, you have the freedom to state your own thoughts and views in the comments section.

Can we all agree, however, that WWE SmackDown is heading in the right direction and great things happen when Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard decide to listen to the fans, for a change?

#1 Best: 2 Major surprises are teased on WWE SmackDown

Everyone loves a good mystery, whether it's in a movie, a book, a TV show, or on WWE SmackDown. Bray Wyatt has promised us that there will be a new member of the Firefly Fun House who will be revealed to us next week, and while the first name that pops up in one's mind is Alexa Bliss, it may be far too obvious a swerve.

Perhaps a far more compelling swerve is the other one that was teased on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, that of a glamourous mystery woman appearing on the show.

Many have said that this could be the arrival of Tessa Blanchard to WWE, but it could also be Vanessa Borne or Chelsea Green.

The possibilities are more limitless than Keith Lee.