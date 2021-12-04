WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Reason why Roman Reigns beat Sami Zayn in 18 seconds, Unexpected return into the title picture

To enjoy WWE SmackDown wholeheartedly, sometimes you have to put logic to the side. Michael Cole kept screaming how Brock Lesnar wants Roman Reigns during the main event, but The Beast Incarnate left right before Roman Reigns came to the ring.

Why would a WWE SmackDown official, or indeed even a referee, allow a physically beaten and ravaged individual to compete in the main event?

Zayn isn't a babyface assuring the official that he's ready to go. He is a cowardly heel, who, if asked, would have likely backed out of the match.

But that said, WWE SmackDown has to be the most entertaining wrestling show of the week. Despite its drawbacks, it doesn't drag on like RAW and with all due respect to AEW, WWE's blue brand just seems a little more star-studded at this time.

So with all of that said, here's what clicked on WWE SmackDown and what did not. What did you think of 'Brock Friday' on WWE SmackDown?

#3 Best/Worst: The WWE SmackDown main event

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn lasted 18 seconds. Zayn was tapping out 11 seconds in Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn lasted 18 seconds. Zayn was tapping out 11 seconds in

Listen, Sami Zayn tapping out in the manner that he did is indicative of one thing. He will still continue to believe that the world is out to get him, driving him deeper into the conspiracy theory web. He was asked to compete on WWE SmackDown when he was not ready, and when the bell rang, he was bruised and battered.

Who wouldn't have liked to see an all-out Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns match on WWE SmackDown though? Fans may have felt robbed of the contest they were promised, considering the manner in which the contest played out. Let's hope there's an actual rematch down the line.

