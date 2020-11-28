WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Brand new feud begins, Big mistake with Roman Reigns, Babyfaces behave like heels 

Somehow the tables have turned after Survivor Series because much like RAW's Survivor Series team scored a clean sweep over WWE SmackDown, this week's episode of RAW, while far from perfect, was a much better show than WWE SmackDown too.

One has to assume that the creative staff of WWE was in a holiday mood because it just seemed like they phoned it in for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown because it was Thanksgiving week.

Maybe the viewership numbers are lower for holiday episodes, and that is why WWE chooses to not put in nearly as much effort into these episodes as they do for their regular shows.

So, there wasn't a lot to write about the 'Best' of WWE SmackDown this week, but one can just count the 'Worsts' by the dozen, quite honestly.

#1 Best: Big E and Sami Zayn could tear it up on WWE SmackDown for the Intercontinental Championship

No, Big E was not a part of the Survivor Series lineup at all, but the fact of the matter is that he was probably kept off the show because they did not want him to lose his sheen as the result of the clean sweep from Team RAW.

But all is good with Big E on WWE SmackDown and it is clear that he will be taking on Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship next. Or at least in a triple threat situation where Sami Zayn mixes it up with WWE SmackDown stars Big E and Daniel Bryan for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Could be Big E be Sami Zayn's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship? #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

If Big E does become the Intercontinental Champion, it will be a big step up for him and bring him one step closer to the Universal Championship.

Is Big E as Intercontinental Champion on WWE SmackDown something you'd want?