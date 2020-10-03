WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Major change in former Universal Champion, Big mistake with former Impact Wrestling champ?

Is there a better wrestling show on television than WWE SmackDown at the moment? Even the best episodes of RAW go on for three hours and as good as AEW Dynamite, IMPACT Wrestling, and NXT are weekly, everything that happens on WWE SmackDown just seems like it is a development that happens on a significantly bigger scale overall.

One has to attribute a lot of this change to the amazing storytelling, especially when it comes to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, as well as the current ongoing Sasha Banks and Bayley situation on WWE SmackDown. Also, all of the horror movie stuff with Alexa Bliss and The Fiend has to be commended because of just how unique it has been thus far.

There wasn't really a worst on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown per se. But there was room for improvement, for sure.

#1 Best: Major change in character for Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown?

Can we have a standing ovation for Alexa Bliss, who was just extraordinary in terms of acting ability on WWE SmackDown this week? When Kevin Owens asked her, during his big return to WWE SmackDown if the Fiend was in the building and she replied that he is everywhere, it must have sent a shiver down the spine of every single person in the WWE Universe.

Follow along with me on @SKProWrestling for the #SmackDown live card! I promise I won’t make anymore puns.https://t.co/6uXXctQAzQ — Greg Bush (@GregBushSK) October 3, 2020

Something to note is that everyone that comes into contact with The Fiend undergoes a very major transformation, and one has to wonder if this will be the case with Kevin Owens too. Kevin Owens has been a very good babyface on RAW but we all know that he is a natural heel, meaning that if he does stay on, on WWE SmackDown, we could see him returning to his former persona.