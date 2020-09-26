WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Major spoiler for the Universal Championship picture, Big issue with the mystery woman storyline 

This was the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before WWE Clash of Champions 2020, and the question that needs to be answered in this review is whether or not it did enough to get us pumped us and excited before the pay-per-view this weekend. This was a show of two halves, with the second half of WWE SmackDown being a lot better than the first.

This week's episode of WWE RAW was the first time in the history of 'Best and worst', that this reviewer could not find a single thing to like about the show. WWE SmackDown was far better in that regard, and there was a considerable amount to like from the show, even though it did have some major low points as well.

So, what was good and what wasn't about this week's episode of WWE SmackDown? Let's find out.

#1 Best: The haunting stare from WWE SmackDown star Alexa Bliss

The storyline with Alexa Bliss and The Fiend is definitely the best thing on WWE SmackDown at the moment, because, right now, none of us knows how this storyline will eventually plan out. We did see a major development on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, however, when Alexa Bliss stared intently at Roman Reigns. We know that, with the introduction of Wobbly Walrus into the Firefly Funhouse, The Fiend is far from done with Roman Reigns. And when he comes for the Universal Championship, it does seem like Alexa Bliss will be by his side, to help him capture the title.

The match between Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss was the highlight of WWE SmackDown because of the way it was set up, with laughter echoing at one point during the contest. Something snapped in Alexa Bliss, this week on WWE SmackDown and a force of nature was unleashed like never before.