WWE SmackDown - Best and worst: Masked attackers storm the ring, Big mistake with Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown generally gets a weekly dose of praise from me, and so it's time for the Blue brand to take its share of brickbats as well. WWE SmackDown, this week, wasn't a good show at all, except for maybe the final few minutes.

While WWE SmackDown ended last week's show with perhaps the best segment in recent memory, with The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss, one has to admit that they couldn't deliver on the build this week. However, what they did sufficiently well is end the show with a major cliffhanger that should get us hyped up and pumped for next week.

As always, you are more than welcome to chime in and let me know your thoughts about the show in the comments, even if they are contrary to mine.

#1 Best: Retribution finally shows up on WWE SmackDown

Even the most hardened critic of the WWE SmackDown product has to admit that they were intrigued with how the show went off the air this week. Whether or not this momentum carries over to the next week is another story for another day, but for now, WWE SmackDown has gripped us and piqued our interest, and how!

There is a lot of speculation with regard to who the masked attackers on WWE SmackDown could be, and it is pretty clear, at the moment that, at least one of them is female. This element of uncertainty is always a good thing and when people don't necessarily have all the answers, is when the product is at its most compelling.

So, if you had to guess who's in this new mysterious faction that first showed up on RAW and then decided to rear its ugly head on WWE SmackDown, whom would you pick?