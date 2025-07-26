WWE SmackDown - Best and Worst - Triple H's MAJOR SummerSlam snub, star returns from injury after 372 days

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is now in the books. This latest edition of the blue brand was an important one, both thanks to SummerSlam being right around the corner and due to what the show represented.SmackDown this week was a tribute to the legendary Hulk Hogan. The iconic star passed away on July 24. The blue brand opted to pay respects to the star with a 10-bell salute and select videos and highlights throughout the program.Of course, that wasn't everything SmackDown had to offer. Aside from the touching, yet heartbreaking tribute, the program also had big-time matches and some extremely memorable segments. In fact, SmackDown was pretty great for the most part.Still, it wasn't a perfect show, and there were both some great moments and some disappointing decisions made. This article will take a look at both the highlights of Friday Night SmackDown and some of the more disappointing aspects of the show, including two stars being snubbed for SummerSlam.Below are the best and worst moments of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight.Best: Jelly Roll shockingly delivered on WWE SmackDownWWE Friday Night SmackDown opened up with a tribute to the late Hulk Hogan. After that ended, Logan Paul was hosting a live edition of his IMPAULSIVE TV. Jelly Roll ultimately interrupted this, and many fans watching likely rolled their eyes. That is, until Jelly Roll began to speak.Much to the shock of everybody, Jelly Roll was a great talker. He was a natural and, in many ways, was reminiscent of a Dusty Rhodes or any good talker from the Memphis territory. He was clearly at home with a mic in hand.This is great, as many were worried that Jelly would not work in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring. While a match is still to be determined, his promo was excellent, and his Black Hole Slam was also quite impressive.Worst: Triple H snubbed two stars ahead of SummerSlamThere was one major problem with WWE Friday Night SmackDown, although it had less to do with the segment that aired. Instead, it has to do with what the segment means. This highlights a major Triple H mistake.A video package and promo aired featuring Aleister Black and Damian Priest. The two WWE stars hyped up a match after their recent issues on SmackDown. The concern was that the bout would take place on SmackDown next week and not at SummerSlam.Frankly, Triple H fumbled this one. Aleister Black is too good not to be on a premium live event. Additionally, Damian Priest is one of the top stars of the company, having fought for the world title just recently. Both men could and should be on the SummerSlam lineup. This should've been included on the card instead of a match like Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross.Best: Kiana James returned after 372 daysA backstage segment took place on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Zelina Vega confronted Women's United States Champion Giulia. Out of nowhere, Kiana James showed up and revealed that she's The Beautiful Madness' official representation.This marked Kiana's official return after 372 days away. Her last match took place on July 18, 2024. She lost to Michin in a bout on Main Event. After that, James hadn't been seen in quite some time outside of being in the background of one shot last week.Now, the former NXT star is back, and this is great news. Not only will she add to the SmackDown roster and Giulia's presentation, but it will give Zelina more to fight for. This benefits everybody involved and adds a fresh element to the SmackDown women's division. Welcome back, Kiana James!Best: TLC chaos closed SmackDownThe main event of SmackDown was a bout for the WWE Tag Team Titles. The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defended the gold against Rey Fenix and Andrade. The match was fun, but that isn't the story here.There was no decisive winner, thanks to interference from The Wyatt Sicks. From there, chaos erupted. Street Profits, Fraxiom, DIY, and The Motor City Machine Guns all showed up, and the six teams had a chaotic brawl. Nick Aldis then announced that they will all be fighting for the WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam in a TLC Match.This is great for so many reasons. Three of the teams were passed over at WrestleMania. The SmackDown tag team division is the best in the world, so this will be great, and they surely deserve the spotlight. Plus, this show will be the 25th anniversary of the first-ever TLC Match at SummerSlam 2000. On top of that, this was the main event segment and got all of the spotlight. Triple H and WWE did great work here.