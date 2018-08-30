WWE SmackDown: Biggest Winners and Losers from last night's show (August 28, 2018)

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.75K // 30 Aug 2018, 02:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

This week had another solid episode of SmackDown.

Going into Hell in a Cell, WWE's blue brand has been on fire. There are a lot of storylines on the show that have managed to capture the imagination of the fans and the resulting matches at the upcoming pay-per-view will surely be highly anticipated.

This week had another solid episode of SmackDown. But that does not mean that they are getting everything right. While the positives are greater in number, there still exist a few negatives coming out of the show.

Let's take a look at the winners and losers from this week's episode.

Loser: Jeff Hardy

This rivalry has failed to deliver on the promise.

Once upon a time, fans would be salivating at the idea of Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton inside the Hell in a Cell structure. That time has sadly passed away years ago. And it is quite clear that Jeff Hardy is no longer the performer that he once was.

The decline of Hardy's in-ring work has been on display for weeks now. And truth be told, his mic work is hard to watch at this moment. He cut one of the weirdest promos in recent memory this week when he announced that he would be facing Orton in a Hell in a Cell match at the pay-per-view event.

This match could have easily stolen the show a decade earlier. But now it is just something that the fans will have to sit through.

