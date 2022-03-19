WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: Brock Lesnar destroys vehicles, former champions steal the show in epic tag team match

WWE SmackDown had a solid show planned for fans. Tonight's episode barely had any flaws except for a couple of segments that could have been better. Top superstars delivered promising performances and compelling promos, and some went as far as destroying multiple vehicles.

Since there aren't any necessary "flops" worth noting from the show, we're only looking at the hits from WWE SmackDown this week.

#4 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar makes a statement

Brock Lesnar had big plans for Roman Reigns

The opening segment of WWE SmackDown saw Roman Reigns make his way to the ring, accompanied by Paul Heyman and The Usos. He missed the show last week and strategically avoided meeting Brock Lesnar after brutalizing the WWE Champion at the MSG Live Event.

Tonight, The Tribal Chief confidently bashed his WrestleMania opponent in a promo as The Bloodline members were told that Lesnar is not in the arena. However, the smugness quickly disappeared when Heyman received a text that The Beast Incarnate had made his way to the show.

Reigns and The Usos rushed to an SUV backstage, but Brock Lesnar was waiting for them while seated in a forklift. He used the machinery to shatter the SUV's windows before turning over the car and pushing it against the wall.

Reigns and The Usos tried to escape the arena in another vehicle, but Lesnar still chased them down. Although he uprooted the back door from that car, the Bloodline members managed to leave WWE SmackDown this time.

Brock Lesnar Champion made his way to the ring and announced that he was coming for Roman Reigns' blood. Could we see a potential "First Blood" stipulation added to their title unification match at WrestleMania 38?

#3 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Women's Tag Team match

The women delivered th ebest match of the night

Sasha Banks and Naomi faced Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in an epic tag team match tonight. Both teams will challenge Carmella and Queen Zelina for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. This week on SmackDown, they showed exactly why both teams deserve this opportunity.

All four superstars were brilliant on the show as they worked well to orchestrate several impressive spots throughout the match. Both teams came close to beating each other on more than one occasion but couldn't capitalize.

Between jaw-dropping maneuvers and brutal finishers, the crowd enjoyed a thoroughly entertaining bout. However, their match ended after Natalya and Shayna Baszler interfered and attacked all the competitors.

Arguably, the only flaw in the match was the DQ ending. However, it was still an understandable decision as the creative team wouldn't give away potential spoilers ahead of a promising title match at WrestleMania.

Following the match, it was also confirmed that Baszler and Natalya have been added to the women's tag team title match at The Show of Shows.

#2 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Rick Boogs impresses on WWE SmackDown

Rick Boogs is a star in the making

Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura are scheduled to take on The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. They have had limited confrontations on the blue brand. Hence, Nakamura and Boogs needed a credible build-up ahead of their title match and tonight's episode allowed them to showcase their dominance inside the ring,

Nakamura and Boogs faced Los Lotharios in a decent tag team match on SmackDown. Boogs was particularly impressive as he got the better of both Angel and Humberto in the match. They finally emerged victoriously and are now better positioned to look like credible title contenders.

As mentioned before, The Usos had already escaped the arena, but we expect both tag teams to cross paths on the show next week.

#1 Honorable mention: New rivalry in the making?

This feud looks promising on paper

Kofi Kingston returned to action for the match against Ridge Holland, hoping to make the latter pay for his actions last week. It was a good match, and Kingston came close to avenging Big E's injury on multiple occasions.

He probably should have won the bout, but the constant distraction from Sheamus and Butch eventually led to Holland picking up a victory.

Interestingly, Butch looked like he still wanted to attack Kofi Kingston, repeating their encounter from last week. It is evident that the former has taken a special interest in Kingston, and the two might be involved in an intense rivalry moving forward.

The imbalanced equation between the two sides has also set the stage perfectly for King Woods' return on WWE SmackDown. Could we see the New Day member return to his friend's aid in the coming weeks?

Edited by Kaushik Das