WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: Brock Lesnar exposes Roman Reigns as a coward, top champion embarrassed, 11-time champion’s big return spoiled on the show

Tonight’s edition of SmackDown was far from impressive. Most of the show was either boring or compromised the credibility of its top WWE superstars.

In fact, the episode seemed like a series of bad decisions that kept snowballing over the course of two hours. There were a couple of good moments, but that’s not a description you would want to see on the Road to WrestleMania.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Flop on WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns

This week on WWE SmackDown, bloodthirsty Brock Lesnar resumed his hunt for Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate waited for the Universal Champion, only for the latter to show up in the end. In the meantime, Lesnar destroyed Reigns’ locker room and his car before coming face-to-face with his WrestleMania opponent.

The WWE Champion made an entry through the crowd, brutalized multiple security personnel with a steel chair, and declared his intention to make Roman Reigns pay for his actions at the MSG live event.

On the other hand, the Universal Champion responded by being visibly uncomfortable while standing across from Brock Lesnar, actively avoiding a confrontation and issuing a threat after running backstage to escape his opponent.

It is surprising yet essential to point out that Reigns is being booked like a coward ahead of his title vs. title match against Lesnar at The Show of Shows. Yes, this isn’t something new in his current title reign, but he was at least shown as someone opportunistic in all his previous feuds.

One would expect more effort into a match that is being billed as the greatest WrestleMania match of all time. Instead, the current booking is slowly making Roman Reigns look more and more like a cowardly heel, which is taking a major hit at his credibility.

#4 Flop on WWE SmackDown: Ricochet

Ricochet did not have the best night

Champions aren’t immune to losses, but something is certainly wrong if a titleholder loses twice in one night on an average show. Unfortunately, the same thing happened with Ricochet on WWE SmackDown this week.

He first lost against Angel in the Intercontinental Championship contender match and then lost against Humberto immediately afterward.

Both times, Ricochet was distracted by the non-competing member of The Los Lotharios. It was later confirmed that the Intercontinental Champion would put his title on the line against The Lethal Lovers on SmackDown next week.

However, the events leading up to this championship bout were far from impressive and made the high-flying superstar look incredibly weak.

#3 Hit on WWE SmackDown: The New Day finally get their revenge for Big E

King Woods with a big win

The original plan for tonight’s show was to give Kofi Kingston another chance to avenge the attack on Big E in a rematch with Ridge Holland. However, the New Day member revealed right before the bout that Holland would face King Woods instead.

The latter made a huge appearance on the blue brand for the first time since January, when he was ruled out of action due to injury.

Holland started the match on a good note by attacking Woods. However, the King of the Ring sought his opportunity and pinned his opponent as soon as he was distracted by Sheamus’ little celebration at ringside.

Kingston has struggled while fighting alone against the trio of Sheamus, Holland, and Butch. He is happy to finally have one of his friends back on his side, and the two teams are expected to extend their feud on WWE SmackDown.

It is worth noting that King Woods’ return would have been a surprise, but it was spoiled by the ring announcer as well as the announcement label that was briefly on display.

#2 Flop on WWE SmackDown: Ronda Rousey's promo

This Ronda Rousey segment could have been better

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was not at the arena this week. Instead, she communicated with her WrestleMania challenger Ronda Rousey via satellite TV, and the result was one of the most awful promos we have seen in a while. Their exchange was bland at best and boring at worst.

There was nothing notable in the segment between cliché sentences used in their ‘promo war’ to weirdly awkward threats about making each other tap out. In fact, it highlighted the desperate need to get Rousey a manager who can help elevate her position on the show.

She is extremely talented, but tonight’s segment was unbearable. Both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey looked far from their best on the blue brand, but the latter’s credibility to the bigger hit.

#1 Hit/Flop on WWE SmackDown: Sasha Banks impresses, potential WrestleMania spoiler?

One of the best performances on tonight’s show saw Sasha Banks pick up an impressive victory in a Fatal Four-Way match against Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, and Shayna Baszler.

All four superstars played to their respective strengths and at one time. Their respective tag team partners entered the match, which led to a massive brawl on the show.

In the end, a well-executed Banks Statement led to Zelina’s submission in the match’s closing moments. Banks picked up an important victory to help her momentum ahead of WrestleMania 38.

However, we rarely see future champions win big ahead of huge title matches. Thus, is Sasha Banks’ victory tonight indicative of the potential spoiler of the women’s tag team title match at The Show of Shows?

