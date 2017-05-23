WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain game roster: Where are they now?

What are these 56 men and women doing today? That's what we're here to find out!

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2017, 22:57 IST

One of the finest entries into the world of professional wrestling video games was WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain which was released way back in 2002 by THQ. One of the reasons for its popularity was thanks to the most stacked rosters of all-time. But, what has happened to all those wrestlers?

Well, that’s what we’re here to find out. So, without any further ado, here is our list of the WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain roster and where they are now:

A-Train

The big man who went by the name of A-Train (real name, Matt Bloom) is now a coach at the NXT Performance Centre and is responsible for mentoring the likes of Finn Balor and Kevin Owens.

Batista

The Animal, Batista, is now a Hollywood megastar following the grand success of movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Big Show

Big Show is still with the WWE, although, his storied career is almost at a close. The World’s Largest Athlete is expected to leave the company in a few months when his contract with the company expires.

Booker T

While Booker T was in the prime of his career back in 2003, he is now retired. Having been inducted into the Hall of Fame, he still works with the WWE as a guest commentator and pre-show panellist.