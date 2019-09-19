WWE SmackDown Live: 3 botches and mistakes you missed this week (17th September 2019)

There were many interesting botches last night on SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live aired live from Atlanta, Georgia this week and included some interesting segments that will pave the way for feuds heading into the final quarter of the WWE year. Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon look set to do battle for the rest of the year since the latest development in the case saw Owens serve papers to McMahon which state that he was suing him for wrongful termination.

McMahon's career is now on the line since Kevin Owens also stated that the fine print of the papers read that if Owens won the case, McMahon would be fired.

Elsewhere the Women's Division continued to heat up as Sasha Banks and Charlotte renewed their rivalry ahead of an obvious showdown between all Four Horsewomen of NXT. Whilst Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn turned their attention to a new victim following the Intercontinental Champion's victory over The Miz this past weekend. It may be a huge few weeks for WWE with NXT going live and SmackDown Live moving to Friday night's on FOX, but the botches were still coming in thick and fast.

#3 Carmella's superkick

Carmella's superkick was a little short last night

Sasha Banks took on Charlotte this week on SmackDown Live since Banks and Bayley have had some issues with The Queen and Becky Lynch over the past few weeks. On RAW this past Monday night, Charlotte made the save when Bayley and Banks tried to attack Becky Lynch, which is why The Boss looked to send a message to Charlotte on SmackDown Live.

Of course, Bayley inevitably interfered in the match and many fans believed that it would be Becky Lynch who came out to even the numbers, instead it was Carmella who came out and delivered a superkick that was a few inches shy of the target. To Banks' credit, she was able to bump the move so that it looked effective, but it's obvious that it came up a little short.

