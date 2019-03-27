WWE SmackDown Live: 3 mistakes WWE made on the latest episode (26 March 2019)

With just two weeks left for the Show of Shows, the storylines are getting the final touch

SmackDown Live was a great show this week as we saw another stellar episode. Besides some unforeseen surprises, the blue brand offered some astounding bouts this week. With just two weeks left for the Show of Shows, the storylines are getting the final touch.

Kofi Kingston had a memorable week on SmackDown Live as he became the #1 contender against Daniel Bryan at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Though Kingston did not compete this week, the other two New Day members did the job for him by winning the Tag Team Gauntlet match.

Vince McMahon's billion dollar company stunned everyone when Charlotte Flair became the SmackDown Women's Champion after defeating Asuka. Moreover, Kurt Angle competed in his final match on SmackDown Live, while Miz and Shane McMahon had a remarkable segment.

Despite offering an impressive episode this week, WWE could have done better. Here we discuss three errors WWE made on SmackDown Live this week.

#3 Letting Nakamura and Rusev participate in the Tag Team Gauntlet match

Nakamura during the Tag Team Gauntlet match

It's a damn shame how Nakamura and Rusev have been treated in the last few months, and they took another blow this week when they participated in the Tag Team Gauntlet match. The New Day faced the team of Nakamura and Rusev after pinning Anderson and Gallows. Though New Day looked strong in the match, Nakamura and Rusev deserve better treatment.

Nakamura, who is a prominent name in the wrestling world, has been getting a substandard run since last year. The Japanese Sensation won the NXT Title, and he was expected to attain plenty of success on the main roster. As a matter of fact, he chased the WWE Title after winning the Royal Rumble last year. However, he has not been relevant after WrestleMania 34.

Rusev has been the Tag Team partner of Nakamura in the last few months after they had a feud for the US Title. The Bulgarian Brute followed the same path after having notable success in the early part of his career. WWE does not have any plan for the two talented superstars on the blue brand.

