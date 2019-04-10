WWE SmackDown Live: 4 standout performers who will be successful following WrestleMania 35

New Day has been brilliant

The SmackDown brand debuted in 1999 and has exponentially grown ever since. Being the secondary brand on WWE for years, there are those who argue it has surpassed WWE Raw as the flagship brand. With recent storylines that is hard to disbelieve. This October, the brand will air on Fox TV, following a momentous television deal.

At WrestleMania, names like AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, The Usos, and Samoa Joe represented the blue brand. Ultimately, there was fast-paced and dramatic action. Nevertheless, following WrestleMania, the future is uncertain. Therefore, who can we expect to launch SmackDown into the limelight during the remainder of 2019?

#4 Samoa Joe

Joe will elevate the WWE Unites States Championship

Samoa Joe has become synonymous with the wrestling industry. Moreover, importantly for his portrayal as arguably one of the greatest heel characters in modern history. While working with Impact Wrestling (formerly TNA) he earned a plethora of championships,and would mirror this success in ROH.

At NXT Takeover: Unstoppable 2015, Joe debuted for WWE, and progressed excellently, earning two reigns as NXT Champion. However, he was always destined for WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown. On January 30th Joe would debut on Raw by attacking Seth Rollins. In following months he would progress steadily until being drafted to SmackDown on April 17th, 2018.

Upon debuting for SmackDown, Joe focused immediately on AJ Styles leading to a WWE Championship match at SummerSlam 2018. However, Joe was unsuccessful. Nevertheless, their feud turned into exceptional viewing. However, in subsequent months, Joe has been less dominant. On March 5th, 2019 Joe captured the WWE United States Champion and has become involved in a feud with Rey Mysterio.

At WrestleMania 35, Joe decimated Rey Mysterio in mere minutes thus retaining this championship. On SmackDown the following Tuesday, Joe would aggressively attack R-Truth, leading to an altercation with a surprise entrant, Braun Strowman. Following a skirmish, it is unknown what will happen next week. Regardless of what direction WWE has planned for Joe, he will be crucial.

