WWE SmackDown Live: 4 Things that can happen during Shane McMahon's Town Hall meeting

What will the best in the world have to say?

WWE has been overexposing Shane McMahon on their shows ever since he turned heel earlier this year. It has caused a severe uproar among fans, as Shane is taking up the crucial on-screen time that belongs to other deserving Superstars.

WWE decided to turn the fans’ outburst against Shane into a storyline when Kevin Owens cut a pipe bomb style promo on last week’s episode of SmackDown Live. The segment became an instant success among the WWE Universe and Kevin Owens has established himself as a top babyface within just one week after making his turn.

After hearing what Owens had to say about him after winning his match against Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules, Shane McMahon announced a Town Hall meeting for SmackDown Live.

The Superstars will get an opportunity to voice out their complaints & grievances. Here are four things that can happen when Shane McMahon calls for the meeting at SmackDown Live.

__________________________________________________________________________

#4 Shane turns babyface & apologizes

Will the best in the world admit his mistakes & apologize?

Now here's the thing with the least chance of happening. Shane McMahon could come out on SmackDown Live, admit his wrongdoings and apologize to the fans & the Superstars. Even though it sounds too good to be true, we cannot write this possibility off.

With all the crazy things happening in the WWE right now, we can't be too surprised if WWE pulls this off. If they are indeed trying to make their product better and listen to their fans' opinion, they have an opportunity to make things better.

Shane McMahon could listen to the Superstars' opinions at the meeting and finally decides to step away from the spotlight and allow more deserving Superstars to shine.

1 / 4 NEXT