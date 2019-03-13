WWE SmackDown Live: 4 things WWE should not do in Kofi Kingston's gauntlet match

Anderson Edward FOLLOW ANALYST

Vince McMahon puts Kofi Kingston in a gauntlet match

After Kofi Kingston asked Vince McMahon for one last chance, the chairman of the company put him in a gauntlet match. If Kofi wins the match he will have his wish to face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 for the WWE Championship.

Kofi Kingston has a huge task at hand. He has to defeat superstars such as Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Sheamus & Cesaro, and Rowan in a gauntlet match next week on SmackDown.

These opponents will be able to bury Kingston's WrestleMania dream for good. However, speaking from an optimistic point of view, Kingston will become a huge star if he defeats all of them and proves himself an exceptional talent on the road to WrestleMania.

Week after week, Kingston's road to WrestleMania becomes more interesting than the two major WrestleMania title feuds on WWE RAW. It is a good sign that a storyline from SmackDown is gaining more momentum ahead of WrestleMania 35.

The possible Gauntlet match victory will be career-defining for Kofi. However, it all depends on how WWE depicts it.

#4 Outside interference

AJ Styles will take on Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35

Outside interferences look likely to take place during Kingston's Gauntlet match. Remember that each superstar who Kingston battles have active feuds as of now. Randy Orton is on a collision course with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35. Samoa Joe is embroiled in a feud with R Truth, Rey Mysterio, and Andrade after winning a fatal four-way match for the United States title. Daniel Bryan might very well interfere in the match to help Rowan.

Interferences from the rivals of his Gauntlet opponents would be unnecessary. Kofi winning without any interference would be momentous. If he wins with the interferences or loses due to distractions, it would be unimpressive.

New Day should also be kept away from the Gauntlet match. Kofi scaling the mountain without any help would give him so much momentum on the road to WrestleMania 35.

